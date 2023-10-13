PSL set to okay Downs’ AFL fixtures

Mamelodi Sundowns are likely to play in the African Football League (AFL) as the Premier Soccer League (PSL) seems to have finally given them the green light.
Yesterday, the league’s acting CEO Mato Madlala confirmed that they will be having a meeting today, although she didn’t confirm or deny whether they would discuss Sundowns’ participation in the super league.
The Brazilians are set to face Petro de Luanda of Angola in the first leg next weekend, the same date earmarked as the start of the Carling Cup Knockout, when Sundowns are scheduled to play TS Galaxy at Mbombela Stadium in Nelspruit.
The PSL has yet to confirm fixtures but Sundowns are understood to have made arrangements to travel to Luanda to fulfil the Caf obligation rather than play in Mpumalanga.
“There is a BOG [board of governors] meeting tomorrow [today], but I don’t know if they will be discussing the Sundowns matter,” Madlala told Sowetan yesterday without elaborating.
The AFL – a new lucrative tournament involving eight top African teams – kicks off next weekend, with the final taking place on November 11.
Sundowns coach Rulani Mokwena said earlier this week they had enough depth to put in two different line-ups should it come to that.
“We’ve to go game by game and see how far it will take us. Every team we line up is the strongest and the best you can possibly put out on the pitch,” Mokwena said.
“You saw this season without complaining, we’ve gone through so many games and we’ve reached a final with so many injuries and that’s because we have depth in the team and a lot of compliments have to go to the club and the investment done in the transfer to put together such a strong squad.”
Sundowns travel to Angola next weekend and will host the second leg on October 24. If they see off Petro, they will progress to the semifinals, which are scheduled for October 29 to November 1, affecting their league match against Moroka Swallows, which is scheduled for October 29.
The Brazilians are guaranteed $1m for being among the inaugural eight participants of the competition, and could bank $4-m if they win it.
Lucrative new competition could disrupt local programme
PSL set to okay Downs’ AFL fixtures
Image: Lefty Shivambu
