Riveiro aware PSL rivals want to take Bucs' 'cup kings' mettle

The fact that Orlando Pirates won the last three domestic cup finals doesn't mean they will go all the way in the Carling Knockout, coach Jose Riveiro has warned.
Last Saturday, the Buccaneers successfully defended their MTN8 after they beat Mamelodi Sundowns 3-1 in a penalty shootout, having already clinched the Nedbank Cup in May.
As they prepare for the Carling Cup, Riveiro wants to see the same hunger and attitude from his players.
Pirates will host strugglers Cape Town Spurs in the last 16 at Orlando Stadium.
"It's good to have the pressure behind you to move you forward. The fact that we won three cups in a row, it's nice, but it's not going to help us to beat Cape Town Spurs," Riveiro warned.
"We all start from zero and if we want to be in the last game, we really need to want it. Otherwise somebody else is going to want it more than you and they will take you out."
Riveiro also thinks the Buccaneers will be targeted now as teams will try to stop them from winning another trophy. "What we did in the past is done. Now we have to look to the future. We all start with the same possibilities to win the trophy and good luck to everyone," he said.
"We are going to try again and for sure, we will be a tough opponent for everyone as usual."
Despite defending the MTN8, the Soweto giants had some difficulties in September where they were eliminated from the CAF Champions League by Jwaneng Galaxy and lost three successive matches.
But Riveiro, 48, is planning to use this Fifa international break to iron out a few things before they resume next week against Spurs. "September was a very difficult month, especially mentally. We didn't get the results that we were looking for. We had problems scoring goals.
"Fortunately, we started October better with the final [and put up a] good fight [to win] one more trophy for us. Now is a very important moment to plan well to be accurate in our approach and this is an important period in my opinion when we stop because of the Fifa break.
"It's going to be extra energy from the group after our victory in Durban last weekend and I'm really looking forward to starting again."
Riveiro aware PSL rivals want to take Bucs' 'cup kings' mettle
It's a new start, says Pirates coach after winning three finals in a row
Image: Darren Stewart/Gallo Images
The fact that Orlando Pirates won the last three domestic cup finals doesn't mean they will go all the way in the Carling Knockout, coach Jose Riveiro has warned.
Last Saturday, the Buccaneers successfully defended their MTN8 after they beat Mamelodi Sundowns 3-1 in a penalty shootout, having already clinched the Nedbank Cup in May.
As they prepare for the Carling Cup, Riveiro wants to see the same hunger and attitude from his players.
Pirates will host strugglers Cape Town Spurs in the last 16 at Orlando Stadium.
"It's good to have the pressure behind you to move you forward. The fact that we won three cups in a row, it's nice, but it's not going to help us to beat Cape Town Spurs," Riveiro warned.
"We all start from zero and if we want to be in the last game, we really need to want it. Otherwise somebody else is going to want it more than you and they will take you out."
Riveiro also thinks the Buccaneers will be targeted now as teams will try to stop them from winning another trophy. "What we did in the past is done. Now we have to look to the future. We all start with the same possibilities to win the trophy and good luck to everyone," he said.
"We are going to try again and for sure, we will be a tough opponent for everyone as usual."
Despite defending the MTN8, the Soweto giants had some difficulties in September where they were eliminated from the CAF Champions League by Jwaneng Galaxy and lost three successive matches.
But Riveiro, 48, is planning to use this Fifa international break to iron out a few things before they resume next week against Spurs. "September was a very difficult month, especially mentally. We didn't get the results that we were looking for. We had problems scoring goals.
"Fortunately, we started October better with the final [and put up a] good fight [to win] one more trophy for us. Now is a very important moment to plan well to be accurate in our approach and this is an important period in my opinion when we stop because of the Fifa break.
"It's going to be extra energy from the group after our victory in Durban last weekend and I'm really looking forward to starting again."
Sukazi questions why PSL didn’t reveal cup prize money
Blom dispels notion MLS is a retirement league
Doctor Khumalo believes to have lived every player’s dream
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest
Latest Videos