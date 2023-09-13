Call to support work of informal waste pickers

“It is important for citizens to value reclaimers and for us as reclaimers to be proud of the contribution we make. These reclaimers fill a critical gap in waste management in the country where, in some parts, waste management services are often non-existent.”
Residents and businesses around Johannesburg are advised to separate their waste and help both the environment and waste pickers in honouring the upcoming National Recycling Day on September 15.
The African Reclaimers Organisation (ARO), which was founded in 2018 and has more than 6,000 members, focuses on waste pickers who collect around the northern suburbs (Saxonwold to Midrand) plus the central areas of Braamfontein, Parktown, Auckland Park and Brixton.
Not only will this exercise assist in waste management, but will also help in building a cleaner city through recyclers who have become an integral part in uniting those who work in landfills and the streets.
ARO spokesperson and business development manager, Luyanda Hlatshwayo said: “When informal recyclers were first seen on our streets they were often stigmatised in our society, but people are beginning to understand the essential role we play when it comes to recycling.
“Due to their efforts in the recycling industry, SA is now on par in the recycling arena with European countries. Paper and packaging material recycled in SA is entirely due to the efforts of the green champions.
Image: Mark Lewis
“It is important for citizens to value reclaimers and for us as reclaimers to be proud of the contribution we make. These reclaimers fill a critical gap in waste management in the country where, in some parts, waste management services are often non-existent.”
According to the Council for Scientific and Industrial Research close to 90,000 South Africans work as informal recyclers, collecting about 90% of all materials that are recycled. This has led to SA being ranked third behind countries such as Sweden on its recycling rate.
“The difference recyclers have made to our environment is astounding and so it was hardly surprising that the ARO became the first winners of the World Wildlife Fund’s Living Planet Award for Organisations in 2021,” said Hlatshwayo.
“Informal waste reclaimers collect discarded items that would normally end up in landfills and the environment and sell these to buy-back centres for recycling. Their work saves municipalities R780m in landfill space alone and that saving does not include the savings in waste removal trucking and fuel,” said Hlatshwayo.
The ARO is promoting the use of its ARO Gereza Recycling bag (or any clear plastic bag or boxes) to place recyclable waste. This includes materials such as clear polyethylene terephthalate bottles, plastic milk containers, Kreepy Krauly pipes, plastic plant pots, large yoghurt containers, aluminium cold drink tins, aluminium pie plates, electronic waste, cardboard and paper.
Here is how you can help recyclers:
