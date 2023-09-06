Xulu happy to be back home, helping youngsters

Bafana Bafana vice-captain Siyanda Xulu feels that since their upcoming games against Namibia and DR Congo are friendlies, they’ll be at liberty to enjoy themselves without really feeling the pressure.
Bafana host neighbours Namibia at Orlando Stadium on Saturday, before welcoming DR Congo at the same venue on Tuesday. The game against Namibia kicks off at 3pm, while the one versus DRC starts at 6pm.
“Friendly games are meant for you to try and enjoy yourself, while you prepare for competitive games because they are friendlies and there’s not that amount of pressure compared to the Afcon itself or World Cup qualifiers. So, these two games are for us as players to enjoy ourselves while we try to stick to our plan of playing effectively,” Xulu said.
Xulu, who recently joined SuperSport United after leaving Azerbaijani side Turan Tovuz, also opened up about opting for a move back home. The 31-year-old had last played in the PSL in 2020 for Maritzburg United before leaving for Israeli outfit Hapoel Tel Aviv.
“I am happy to be back home. The move [to SuperSport] came at the right time for me. If you had asked me a month ago what my plan was, as far as my career is concerned, I’d have just told you otherwise about coming back home. The project SuperSport have is something that made sense for me at this age and time, that’s why I decided to come back home,” Xulu said.
The Matsatsantsa centre-back is also imparting his knowledge of the game to highly-rated 18-year-old club-mate Ime Okon, who had made the preliminary Bafana squad for these two upcoming friendlies before coach Hugo Broos snubbed him for the final team.
“He (Okon, also a centre-half) is a very good player with a great potential to be one of the best in SA. We normally have our chats in every training session and in every game.
“I am trying to help him as far as I can, whilst I am still around. The coach (Broos) has identified him as one of the future, so he must make sure that he stays consistent,” Xulu said.
Bafana defender impressed with work at SuperSport
Xulu happy to be back home, helping youngsters
Image: BackpagePix/Muzi Ntombela
