Riveiro, Mosimane earn high praise from Iron Duke

Orlando Pirates chairman Irvin "Iron Duke" Khoza has heaped praise on "silent" coach Jose Riveiro following his success at the club.
The Spaniard coach joined the Buccaneers at the beginning of last season and went on to win two trophies – the MTN8 and the Nedbank Cup – while also finishing second in the DStv Premiership.
This season, Pirates are on course to defend their MTN8 title as they have the upper hand in the semifinal, carrying a 2-1 lead ahead of their second leg against Stellenbosch at Orlando Stadium on September 24.
Khoza said Riveiro works hard behind the scenes and many won't notice as he is silent about his work.
"Well, he taught me now to talk about the power of silence. You can see he is a modest person, he doesn't talk much," Khoza told the media yesterday.
"And I remember talking in the past about working hard in silence and letting the results be your success. He is the hard worker behind the scenes, but you won't see it because of his attitude in his work ethic."
Riveiro is also unbeaten in knockout competitions since he arrived at the club.
Meanwhile, Khoza was also full of praise for coach Pitso Mosimane and said whatever he is achieving is a result of the hard work he has been putting in for a while.
A brand-new multipurpose sports facility, which was renamed in Mosimane's honour, was unveiled at the Lofentse Girls High School in Soweto yesterday.
The project was an initiative of Nedbank, Pirates and the Sports Trust, which will allow the youth to use state-of-the-art ultra-modern facilities to hone their talents. "It is important for Pitso to motivate some of the kids that think things are easy," Khoza said of the Al Wahda coach.
"Kids today are on social media, but there is more effort that is required than that, especially since we are competing globally. Pitso had no boundaries. He never undermined himself. In fact, during the [PSL] awards, you were there when I said to you [media] watch this boy, he is going to surprise Africa, long before it happened.
"So, that's why today it is important to repeat in front of school children that he didn't get this thing by contact. He worked very hard. So, work ethic is very important.
Bucs owner commends his coach for getting success in silence
Riveiro, Mosimane earn high praise from Iron Duke
Image: BackpagePix/Ryan Wilkisky
