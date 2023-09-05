In a deleted tweet yesterday, Golden Arrows confirmed receiving a letter of resignation from coach Vusumuzi Vilakazi and that they respect his decision to leave the club.
Vilakazi’s resignation has shocked the football fraternity as Arrows made a promising start, having climbed up to second spot on the DStv Premiership log standings.
The timing of Vilakazi’s resignation raised eyebrows as it was not clear what led to it and his next destination remains a mystery.
The 40-year-old was co-coaching with Mabhuti Khenyeza as Arrows garnered impressive 10 points from five matches to be placed in second behind leaders Mamelodi Sundowns with a game in hand.
Vilakazi could not be reached for a comment yesterday as it was believed he was in a meeting, but he confirmed his departure on his social media accounts.
“I am very grateful for the opportunity I received at Golden Arrows,” he said.
“Thank you so much Mato Madlala [Arrows chairperson] for all you’ve done and the support you have given me in the 20 years I’ve been in the system. I will forever cherish the moments with Abafana Bes’thende.”
Kanu, as Vilakazi is known in football circles, ended a 20-year stay at the club having started as a player in the early 2000s. He graduated from the Arrows Academy more than two decades ago and went on to represent the club between 2006 and 2015 before taking up a coaching role in the junior structures.
After serving as an assistant in 2021, Vilakazi was appointed co-coach of the club alongside former teammate, Khenyeza, at the beginning of last season.
Arrows chairperson Madlala could not be reached for a comment and failed to respond to our text messages, while manager Nonceba Madlala directed our calls to the team media officer Comfort Thusi, who also could not be reached.
Arrows’ next match is on September 16, when they welcome Stellenbosch at Mpumalanga Stadium.
Coach quits abruptly with team doing well
Mystery deepens over Vilakazi's Arrows departure
Image: Gallo Images/Darren Stewart
