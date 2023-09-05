ZINGISA CHIRWA | A desperate mother...or a common thief

A viral video of a woman who was caught stealing nappies at a retail store over the weekend has divided opinion on social media and in our newsroom alike.
Much of the commentary centred around the humiliation that the woman who stuffed nappies into her bra and pants suffered at the hands of retail store staff who caught her.
Now let’s dispense with the idea of stripping people of their rights and dignity when they are accused of a crime. The law provides for everyone’s rights to be protected including those facing charges or suspected of committing a crime.
In this instance, however, it appears the overzealous staff members at the concerned retail store overstepped their mark by seeking to humiliate the alleged thief. It can never be acceptable that a person is paraded in the shop and subjected to tongue lashing by staff members in front of other customers. It is the type of dangerous mob justice mentality that we all ought to frown upon.
But the fundamental issue that has divided opinion more is whether her theft was justifiable under the circumstances that she was apparently a desperate mother of a one-year-old daughter who spent a week without diapers. It has been claimed that hers was a mistake by a retrenched mother who out of frustration apparently fell into the trap of stealing which she is said to be not proud of.
Where do we draw the line?
There’s a flurry of people sympathising with the young lady due to her unique set of circumstances. But are her challenges any different from the average young South African who is unemployed and dealing with the adverse effects of poverty?
Are we saying by virtue of coming from a disadvantaged background, you can get away with breaking the law?
Crime is crime and our judicial system has laws in place to punish offenders or afford them an opportunity to be rehabilitated, where necessary.
While we cannot dispute that her situation is tragic, we must not be led by emotion.
Some social media users are mobilising support for her with a drive to get donations to help her with nappies, baby clothes and food. This is all noble by all those involved in showing compassion and duty of care.
Their actions however minimise the severity of the offence and can be misconstrued as rewarding bad behaviour which could indirectly erode the morale fibre of our communities by normalising criminality to others who find themselves in a similar position.
What we don’t find acceptable is attempts to sanitise her actions in the commission of the crime of theft by using her circumstances to create an exception to the rule. This undermines the very principles underpinning the legal system and the administration of justice which are meant to correct wrong behaviour.
Instead of being reactive to individual cases such as this one, we should be looking into solutions that can address some of the most basic challenges faced by our disadvantaged communities, to prevent the most destitute from turning to crime as a last resort.
Stealing is a criminal act in any society that has respect for the rule of law. While there is an underlined difference between stealing a loaf of bread because you’re hungry and theft of money from the government to enrich yourself, that difference is simply on the scale of punishment. Both acts are fundamental transgressions in law and are morally reprehensible.
A homeless beggar caught stealing food might get a lesser sentence than say wallet snatcher on the street but they both have still committed a crime punishable by law. The law exists to guide our actions and subject us to consequences when we break it. Ultimately the mother who stole from the shop is responsible for actions and choice.
As a society that seeks to instill good morals and set an example for future generations to distinguish between right and wrong, we cannot condone any kind of theft. There are far too many common thieves who go around committing crime in the name of poverty. If we are to build a society of upright citizens of integrity, we must stop making excuses for criminality based on who commits it.
Turning a blind eye to theft simply because people are under pressure from economic conditions, or any other reason based on their circumstances, is a slippery slope to lawlessness.
ZINGISA CHIRWA | A desperate mother...or a common thief
THULANI MBELE | A desperate mother...or a common thief
