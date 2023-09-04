Kaizer Chiefs coach Ntseki still insists they are on the right track

Despite being dominated totally, especially in the first half, by Mamelodi Sundowns in the MTN8 semifinals first leg at FNB Stadium, Kaizer Chiefs coach Molefi Ntseki still insisted they are on the right track.
“Even though we didn’t have a good game [against Sundowns], the fact of the matter is, the cohesion, the tactical understanding is there...there’s progression. We are becoming better and better in every game we play. I think we are on the right track,” Ntseki said.
The Amakhosi mentor also insinuated his troops were starting to get tired amid the tight fixture schedule, eyeing the Fifa break that starts today, to give them some rest. Chiefs have no player called up for any national side during this international window.
“Since the start of the season, we’ve been playing back-to-back matches and it becomes a bit of a challenge on the physical side of the players because you also have to recover in time to be ready for the next game,” said Ntseki.
“So, the Fifa break is coming at the right time. The right time to also work with our players on the tactical part of the game and also to give them some break in terms of the physical demands that were put on them.”
Just when Chiefs looked like the victors at FNB Stadium over the weekend, Sundowns snatched a crucial draw from the jaws of defeat, courtesy of Khuliso Mudau’s powerful header at the death.
Mudau’s important away goal cancelled out Edson Castillo’s equally beautiful diving header that came in the 61st minute. The Chiefs coach emphasised they were not celebrating the draw as they know the away leg, billed for September 23 at Lucas Moripe, will be a mountain to climb after allowing Sundowns to score at FNB Stadium.
“Our plan, playing at home, was to win the game. We can’t be celebrating a draw because we are fully aware that it’s a cup game. We shouldn’t be carried away and say ‘we drew and it’s okay’, it’s not okay because a win would have given us more confidence going into the second leg,” Ntseki said.
Image: ANTONIO MUCHAVE
