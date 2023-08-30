Vilakazi happy with Arrows finishing after 3-0 win over SuperSport

Golden Arrows coach Vusumuzi Vilakazi is content with the progress they have made following their two successive victories – against Polokwane City and SuperSport United – in the DStv Premiership.
What makes Vilakazi happy is that his side is now clinical in front of goals after Arrows netted six in the last two matches.
Abafana Bes'thende beat SuperSport United 3-0 at Peter Mokaba Stadium on Tuesday following goals by Lungelo Nguse, Angelo van Rooi and Ryan Moon.
"I'm happy with our finishing. We are becoming clinical now, with three goals in the last game and three in this one as well. It's a work in progress, but good signs are there," Vilakazi told the media after the match.
"We knew it was not going to be an easy one. Playing against SuperSport is always difficult, but our planning was spot-on today.
" ...we knew we were going to play against a side that is very strong in aerial duels. I think the boys adapted very well and stuck to the plan."
Despite keeping a clean sheet on Tuesday, Vilakazi insists they will continue to work on their offensive and defensive structures during the Fifa international break.
"We are trying to do our level best in terms of making sure our defensive structure is one of the best," he said. "We conceded two goals in the last game [against Polokwane]. I think one, we deserved it and the second one we should have done better.
"It's a work in progress. We are trying to balance the two by focusing on both. We're almost there. We will keep on working hard until we get it right."
Meanwhile, SuperSport coach Gavin Hunt was disappointed with the defeat as he felt his side had enough chances to win the match.
Matsatsantsa a Pitori dominated the match only to concede all the goals from counter-attacks, something which left Hunt frustrated.
"They had three breakouts and they scored, so it is disappointing. But we had more than enough chances to win the game, so disappointed," Hunt said.
