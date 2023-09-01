Brink said that 319 of these salaries had been successfully recalled while an investigation into the remaining 132 was ongoing.
EFF's protest disrupts Tshwane council meeting
Party demands that 122 striking employees be reinstated
Image: Herman Moloi
Chaos erupted at an ordinary council meeting in the city of Tshwane as councillors assaulted each other, leaving one councillor’s shirt ripped off.
This after the EFF disrupted the meeting, saying the city must reinstate 122 employees affiliated to the SA Municipal Workers’ Union dismissed for participating in the illegal strike.
EFF regional chairperson Obakeng Ramabodu raised the demands, saying mayor Cilliers Brink should meet with them.
“We are here to promise the workers of the city that there is no sitting that will continue until workers are reinstated by the city. We are not being disrespectful but we are aware of the cartel that is run from Stellenbosch,” said Ramabodu.
He also demanded that the city pay salary increases to workers.
On Wednesday, Brink said the city had recalled the salaries of 451 employees who were believed to have signed the register for work but did not work last month due to an illegal strike by the union’s members over salary increases.
Brink said that 319 of these salaries had been successfully recalled while an investigation into the remaining 132 was ongoing.
“Salary recalls were implemented in line with the list submitted by line managers reporting that attendance registers were signed by employees but no services were rendered. A memo was circulated, clarifying the procedure which should be followed, if employees did not receive a salary for August 2023 as a result of the unprotected and illegal strike,” said Brink said.
“A list of 451 salaries recalls was submitted to the bank of which to date, 319 salaries were recalled successfully, and the remaining 132 salaries will be processed with the September 2023 payroll.”
Speaker Mncedi Ndzwanana adjourned the meeting because of the violence.
“I adjourn this meeting for 20 minutes and I request that chief whips of the parties represented come so that we can draft a way forward,” he said.
