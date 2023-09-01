×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

EFF's protest disrupts Tshwane council meeting

Party demands that 122 striking employees be reinstated

By Herman Moloi - 01 September 2023 - 07:49
The EFF disrupted a council meeting in Tshwane over labour issues affecting striking metro workers.
The EFF disrupted a council meeting in Tshwane over labour issues affecting striking metro workers.
Image: Herman Moloi

Chaos erupted at an ordinary council meeting in the city of Tshwane as councillors assaulted each other, leaving one councillor’s shirt ripped off.

This after the EFF disrupted the meeting, saying the city must reinstate 122 employees affiliated to the SA Municipal Workers Union dismissed for participating in the illegal strike.

EFF regional chairperson Obakeng Ramabodu raised the demands, saying mayor Cilliers Brink should meet with them.

“We are here to promise the workers of the city that there is no sitting that will continue until workers are reinstated by the city. We are not being disrespectful but we are aware of the cartel that is run from Stellenbosch,” said Ramabodu.

He also demanded that the city pay salary increases to workers.

On Wednesday, Brink said the city had recalled the salaries of 451 employees who were believed to have signed the register for work but did not work last month due to an illegal strike by the unions members over salary increases.

Brink said that 319 of these salaries had been successfully recalled while an investigation into the remaining 132 was ongoing.

“Salary recalls were implemented in line with the list submitted by line managers reporting that attendance registers were signed by employees but no services were rendered. A memo was circulated, clarifying the procedure which should be followed, if employees did not receive a salary for August 2023 as a result of the unprotected and illegal strike,” said Brink said.

“A list of 451 salaries recalls was submitted to the bank of which to date, 319 salaries were recalled successfully, and the remaining 132 salaries will be processed with the September 2023 payroll.”

Speaker Mncedi Ndzwanana adjourned the meeting because of the violence.

“I adjourn this meeting for 20 minutes and I request that chief whips of the parties represented come so that we can draft a way forward,” he said.

newsdesk@sowetan.co.za

Tshwane recalls salaries of more than 450 employees

Tshwane metro has recalled the salaries of 451 employees who are believed to have signed the register for work but did not work in August.
News
1 day ago

Tshwane says workers still striking despite Samwu call to return to work

Tshwane mayor Cilliers Brink has urged the leadership of the SA Municipal Workers Union to ensure the "no strike message is clear" for members as the ...
News
1 week ago

No service delivery for residents as Tshwane, Samwu fail to resolve wage issue

While City of Tshwane and Samwu are playing a blame game over the wage strike, residents of the capital city have been left with piling rubbish and ...
News
2 weeks ago

Samwu strikers alleged to be behind shooting of Tshwane municipal worker

The City of Tshwane said on Sunday municipal employees responding to a call-out had been shot at in Montana.
News
2 weeks ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

Related articles

Latest Videos

More than 50 dead in Johannesburg fire in reportedly hijacked building
'We will work with a non-captured ANC': Ace Magashule unveils new political ...