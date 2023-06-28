In a move that’s likely to not sit well with the majority of their supporters, Kaizer Chiefs, have surprisingly replaced embattled coach Arthur Zwane with head of technical Molefi Ntseki, who’s never coached at club level before.
The installation of Ntseki sees Zwane being demoted to the assistant coach role alongside Dillon Shepard, who served as his deputy in what was a turbulent maiden season as a head coach.
Zwane’s demotion was always coming, especially after Chiefs suffered a record 12 defeats in the league last term, also failing to end eight-year trophy drought as they crashed out in the semifinals both in the MTN8 and in the Nedbank Cup.
“We would like to congratulate coach Ntseki and thank him for accepting this huge responsibility.
"We know it’s not an easy task but we believe his experience and knowledge will help us improve and achieve our goals as Kaizer Chiefs,” Chiefs chairperson Kaizer Motaung said in a statement on Wednesday.
“He has been here for two years, working well with coaches Arthur and Dillon in his role as head of technical, and will now work with them in a different capacity.”
Coach Ntseki accepted the challenge by saying: “I fully accept this huge responsibility that the chairman, our board of directors and the club have bestowed on me with humility and respect.
"I thank them for their confidence and belief in me to become the captain of the ship. I look forward to working with everyone involved in the technical team to bring joy to our millions of Amakhosi supporters around the world.”
Kaizer Chiefs unveil Ntseki as new head coach
'Zwane is demoted to assistant coach role'
Image: LEFTY SHIVAMBU/GALLO IMAGES
In a move that’s likely to not sit well with the majority of their supporters, Kaizer Chiefs, have surprisingly replaced embattled coach Arthur Zwane with head of technical Molefi Ntseki, who’s never coached at club level before.
The installation of Ntseki sees Zwane being demoted to the assistant coach role alongside Dillon Shepard, who served as his deputy in what was a turbulent maiden season as a head coach.
Zwane’s demotion was always coming, especially after Chiefs suffered a record 12 defeats in the league last term, also failing to end eight-year trophy drought as they crashed out in the semifinals both in the MTN8 and in the Nedbank Cup.
“We would like to congratulate coach Ntseki and thank him for accepting this huge responsibility.
"We know it’s not an easy task but we believe his experience and knowledge will help us improve and achieve our goals as Kaizer Chiefs,” Chiefs chairperson Kaizer Motaung said in a statement on Wednesday.
“He has been here for two years, working well with coaches Arthur and Dillon in his role as head of technical, and will now work with them in a different capacity.”
Coach Ntseki accepted the challenge by saying: “I fully accept this huge responsibility that the chairman, our board of directors and the club have bestowed on me with humility and respect.
"I thank them for their confidence and belief in me to become the captain of the ship. I look forward to working with everyone involved in the technical team to bring joy to our millions of Amakhosi supporters around the world.”
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos