South Africa

Premier Mathabatha's wife dies

Limpopo's first lady passes 'following a short illness'

By Mahlohonolo Magadla - 28 June 2023 - 17:00
Limpopo Premier Stan Mathabatha 's wife, Maggie Mathabatha has passed away.
Image: Antonio Muchave

The wife of Limpopo premier Stanley Mathabatha has passed away. 

According to a statement by the office of the premier, Maggie Mathabatha died on Wednesday morning following a short illness. 

“Mma Mathabatha will be remembered by the family, relatives, friends and the people of Limpopo for her immense contribution towards socio-economic development of the disadvantaged people. Through the Limpopo First Lady Trust, she managed to mobilise resources which resulted in the successful building of houses to disadvantaged families, distribution of food parcels and wheelchairs,” the statement read. 

Maggie became Limpopo's first Lady in 2013 after her husband was appointed premier. Since then, she has been uplifting underprivileged communities through the First Lady Trust which engages in different initiatives. 

Details regarding the funeral arrangements will be announced in due course.

