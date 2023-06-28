The wife of Limpopo premier Stanley Mathabatha has passed away.
According to a statement by the office of the premier, Maggie Mathabatha died on Wednesday morning following a short illness.
“Mma Mathabatha will be remembered by the family, relatives, friends and the people of Limpopo for her immense contribution towards socio-economic development of the disadvantaged people. Through the Limpopo First Lady Trust, she managed to mobilise resources which resulted in the successful building of houses to disadvantaged families, distribution of food parcels and wheelchairs,” the statement read.
Maggie became Limpopo's first Lady in 2013 after her husband was appointed premier. Since then, she has been uplifting underprivileged communities through the First Lady Trust which engages in different initiatives.
Details regarding the funeral arrangements will be announced in due course.
Premier Mathabatha's wife dies
Limpopo's first lady passes 'following a short illness'
Image: Antonio Muchave
The wife of Limpopo premier Stanley Mathabatha has passed away.
According to a statement by the office of the premier, Maggie Mathabatha died on Wednesday morning following a short illness.
“Mma Mathabatha will be remembered by the family, relatives, friends and the people of Limpopo for her immense contribution towards socio-economic development of the disadvantaged people. Through the Limpopo First Lady Trust, she managed to mobilise resources which resulted in the successful building of houses to disadvantaged families, distribution of food parcels and wheelchairs,” the statement read.
Maggie became Limpopo's first Lady in 2013 after her husband was appointed premier. Since then, she has been uplifting underprivileged communities through the First Lady Trust which engages in different initiatives.
Details regarding the funeral arrangements will be announced in due course.
Ipid investigates death of metro cop after 'altercation' with police officer
Cops say autopsy has been completed on former minister Joemat-Pettersson
Mourners fill convention centre for Tina Joemat-Pettersson memorial
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos