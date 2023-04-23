After failing time and again to find his teammates with a final ball, Saleng finally delivered for Pirates with 16 minutes left on the clock when he decided to take a strike on at goal to beat Darren Keet in City’s goal.
City had taken the lead via Khanyisa Mayo, one of the hottest South African strikers in the PSL this season, in the 18th minute.
That the signature of Mayo is being sought after by South Africa’s big clubs is no surprise and he further underlined the interest by the delightful way he took his goal in this match.
Mayo slotted in his ninth league goal of the season, taking advantage of poor defending by the hosts.
Pirates lost the ball from their own throw in and Mayo played a wall pass to Jaeden Rhodes who played it back to him to open the score with a low shot inside the area.
Saleng to the rescue again as Pirates keep Champions League hopes alive
Image: Sydney Mahlangu/BackpagePix
As wasteful as he can be, Monnapule Saleng is nevertheless continuing to score vital goals that may eventually secure Orlando Pirates a place in the Caf Champions League next season.
Saleng scored his 10th DStv Premiership strike as Pirates beat Cape Town City 2-1 at the Orlando Stadium in Soweto on Saturday.
The victory moved Pirates two points clear in second spot with four matches to finish what’s been a better campaign for the Buccaneers, especially in the second half.
Pirates win was the fifth on the trot and if they earn more positive results in the remaining matches against TS Galaxy, Royal AM, Sekhukhune United and AmaZulu, Jose Riviero’s team will be flying South Africa's flag in the Champions League for the first time since the 2019-2020 next season.
After failing time and again to find his teammates with a final ball, Saleng finally delivered for Pirates with 16 minutes left on the clock when he decided to take a strike on at goal to beat Darren Keet in City’s goal.
City had taken the lead via Khanyisa Mayo, one of the hottest South African strikers in the PSL this season, in the 18th minute.
That the signature of Mayo is being sought after by South Africa’s big clubs is no surprise and he further underlined the interest by the delightful way he took his goal in this match.
Mayo slotted in his ninth league goal of the season, taking advantage of poor defending by the hosts.
Pirates lost the ball from their own throw in and Mayo played a wall pass to Jaeden Rhodes who played it back to him to open the score with a low shot inside the area.
Pirates scrape past heroic Dondol Stars
City’s lead lasted for 10 minutes as Pirates equalised through Terrence Dzvukamanja’s header after the visitors failed to deal with Kabelo Dlamini’s header which found Innocent Maela with acres of space to set up the goal for the Zimbabwean striker.
Overall though the contest was not a spectacle for the fans as both teams made poor decisions in the final third, with Saleng the most wasteful when it came to the final ball to Pirates strikers.
It was amid those misses that Saleng finally punished City for leaving him with plenty of space on the right, this time deciding to take a shot himself instead of trying to find a teammate.
If they qualify for the Champions League, Pirates will represent South Africa alongside Mamelodi Sundowns who have already won the league title for the sixth successive time.
Pirates occupation of the second spot is also helped by the poor form of SuperSport United who missed a chance to stay level on 46 points with Pirates when they drew 0-0 against Marumo Gallants on Tuesday.
Kaizer Chiefs, the third team in the race to finish second, will play Sekhukhune United in Polokwane on Sunday and a win for Amakhosi will move them to third and a point below their Soweto arch-rivals.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos