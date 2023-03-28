×

Soccer

Give Player of the Season award to Mailula – Arendse

Downs forward has scored 14 goals, garnered four assists

28 March 2023 - 07:51
Sihle Ndebele Journalist
Cassius Mailula of Mamelodi Sundowns celebrates after scoring a goal.
Cassius Mailula of Mamelodi Sundowns celebrates after scoring a goal.
Image: Ashley Vlotman / Gallo Images

The 2001/02 terms PSL Player of the Season and SuperSport United assistant coach Andre Arendse has tipped Mamelodi Sundowns sensation Cassius Mailula to win this gong, throwing Matsatsantsa player Siphesihle Ndlovus name in the hat as well.

Mailula, 21, has had a stellar breakthrough season. The Sundowns forward has scored 14 goals and garnered four assists from 23 games across all competitions this term. Mailulas Sundowns teammate and reigning Player of the Season Peter Shalulile, alongside Orlando Pirates left-winger Monnapule Saleng, have also been backed by many to win the gong at the end of the season.

Shalulile has already netted 20 goals and managed four assists from 25 games in all tournaments this season. On the other hand, Saleng has found the back of the net 12 times, assisting in four occasions from 20 outings on all fronts. Arendse, who won the Player of the Season accolade with Santos, has picked Mailula as his Player of the Season, feeling defensive midfielder Ndlovu also deserves a shout out.

Mailula stands out for me. If I were to come closer to home, I would have to go with Sphe Ndlovu, whos been fantastic for us in the midfield. Hes just been a revelation for the team. There are a few players whove raised their hands up but those two [Mailula and Ndlovu] for me have lifted their hands very, very high,Arendse told Sowetan.

Arendse is also amazed by Mailulas overall work rate. Mailulas tenacity is amazing... his commitment to the game [is great]. Every game he plays, he wants to score and he wants to get involved. He is also not shy to defend oppositions attacks as well, noted the Matsatsantsa assistant coach.

The 26-year-old Ndlovu, who won the Young Player of the Season and Midfielder of the Season in the 2017/18 season while he was still at Maritzburg United, has played 15 league matches for SuperSport this season, despite only joining them from Orlando Pirates last September.

