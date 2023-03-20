Orlando Pirates coach Jose Riveiro values the three points the Buccaneers bagged against SuperSport United at Orlando Stadium at the weekend and expects the defeat to rejuvenate Matsatsantsa as the race for position two heats up.
Tapelo Xoki’s solitary spot-kick proved enough for Pirates to dispatch second-placed SuperSport, narrowing the gap between them to two points. Both teams are vying to finish the season as runners-up to qualify for the CAF Champions League.
“We had an opportunity to do the job of seeing SuperSport dropping points and we did it. The game somehow looks like more than a league game... I don’t want to say a final because they still have the advantage over us. I can guarantee you that SuperSport are going to fight until the end,” Riveiro said.
“They [SuperSport] are not going to give anything for free. It is going to be a difficult fight until the end. We have to capitalise on these three points because it is much more than three points.”
The Sea Robbers coach also outlined how they intend to use the two-week Fifa hiatus, with their next game only on April 1 against Richards Bay away. Four Pirates stars in Monnapule Saleng, Innocent Maela, Nkosinathi Sibisi and Miguel Timm will be on international duty with Bafana Bafana, who face Liberia in back-to-back Afcon qualifiers on Friday and the following Tuesday.
“It [the Fifa break] is an opportunity to refresh legs and minds. We are not going to have much rest because we have a lot of things to do. The Richards Bay game is coming very soon and it is going to be difficult,” Riveiro said.
“We have to train without our international players who are with their national teams; we are proud to send those players to the national teams. We will try to keep the players fit and have our internal competition at the end of the week where we are not playing for points but to keep players hungry.”
Bucs to maintain momentum during Fifa break
Riveiro says SuperSport will be difficult to dislodge from CAF spot
Image: Veli Nhlapo
Orlando Pirates coach Jose Riveiro values the three points the Buccaneers bagged against SuperSport United at Orlando Stadium at the weekend and expects the defeat to rejuvenate Matsatsantsa as the race for position two heats up.
Tapelo Xoki’s solitary spot-kick proved enough for Pirates to dispatch second-placed SuperSport, narrowing the gap between them to two points. Both teams are vying to finish the season as runners-up to qualify for the CAF Champions League.
“We had an opportunity to do the job of seeing SuperSport dropping points and we did it. The game somehow looks like more than a league game... I don’t want to say a final because they still have the advantage over us. I can guarantee you that SuperSport are going to fight until the end,” Riveiro said.
“They [SuperSport] are not going to give anything for free. It is going to be a difficult fight until the end. We have to capitalise on these three points because it is much more than three points.”
The Sea Robbers coach also outlined how they intend to use the two-week Fifa hiatus, with their next game only on April 1 against Richards Bay away. Four Pirates stars in Monnapule Saleng, Innocent Maela, Nkosinathi Sibisi and Miguel Timm will be on international duty with Bafana Bafana, who face Liberia in back-to-back Afcon qualifiers on Friday and the following Tuesday.
“It [the Fifa break] is an opportunity to refresh legs and minds. We are not going to have much rest because we have a lot of things to do. The Richards Bay game is coming very soon and it is going to be difficult,” Riveiro said.
“We have to train without our international players who are with their national teams; we are proud to send those players to the national teams. We will try to keep the players fit and have our internal competition at the end of the week where we are not playing for points but to keep players hungry.”
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos