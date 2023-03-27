Banyana Banyana defender Lebogang Ramalepe has explained how she intends to use her Mamelodi Sundowns stint to go abroad again.
Ramalepe joined Sundowns as a free agent last month having parted ways with Belarusian side Dinamo Minsk late last year. The 31-year-old right-back has opened up about her plans of going back overseas, aiming to use the World Cup to market herself. The World Cup will be co-hosted by Australia and New Zealand from July 20 to August 20.
"To be honest, things weren't going well for me in Belarus after I got injured. I decided to come home because I wanted to reflect and recover from my [anterior cruciate ligament] injury. Playing for Sundowns is also giving me a chance to be looked at a closer range by the Banyana Banyana coach ahead of the World Cup,'' Ramalepe said during the Women's World Cup trophy tour event at Shapa Nike in Klipspruit, Soweto, last Wednesday.
"I still think I have chances of playing abroad again. Now I want to give my best here at Sundowns, so that I will be included in the final 23-member squad for the World Cup. I want to market myself at the World Cup, so that I can go overseas again. It's motivating me that I had a few overseas offers before I came to Sundowns. I couldn't take those offers because I was still injured and Sundowns were so understanding by signing me when I was not fit."
Banyana are pitted against Sweden, Italy and Argentina in Group G of the World Cup. SA will get their campaign underway against Sweden on July 23. The Desiree Ellis-coached side will continue with their World Cup preparations by taking on Serbia away in a friendly on April 10.
Ramalepe is part of the 32-player provisional squad to face Serbia. Ellis is expected to trim the squad to 23 players sometime next week.
'I want to market myself, so I can go abroad again'
Image: Sydney Mahlangu/BackpagePix
