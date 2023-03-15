Hunt fancies United in the Champs League

Hunt added that returning to continental football is a priority for the club, especially playing in the CAF Champions League, but his focus now is to get a positive result against the Buccaneers.
Fixtures
Friday: Swallows v Arrows, Dobsonville 7.30pm; Stellenbosch v AmaZulu, Danie Craven 7.30pm.
Saturday: Sekhukhune v Chippa, Peter Mokaba 3.30pm; Pirates v SuperSport, Orlando 5.45pm; Maritzburg v Chiefs, Harry Gwala, 8pm.
Sunday: Galaxy v Richards Bay, Mbombela 3.30pm.
Image: Lefty Shivambu
With five points between them and third-place Orlando Pirates, SuperSport United coach Gavin Hunt has emphasised the need to avoid a defeat when they meet at Orlando Stadium on Saturday (5.45pm).
Hunt said even a point against the Buccaneers, who are also fighting for a second-place finish, will be enough to maintain their place in the DStv Premiership log table.
Matsatsantsa a Pitori will head into the match on the back of two successive victories over Golden Arrows and Maritzburg United and another against the Soweto Giants will go a long way to deciding who will finish second.
“We play Pirates on Saturday. Obviously, it is a crucial game for where everybody finishes, and we need to go in there with a clear frame of mind about what we are going to do and I’m looking forward to the game,” Hunt said.
“I think any game is going to be key. Pirates are right behind us, Kaizer Chiefs are right behind us and everyone. So we can’t look behind us, we just have to look ahead and that’s all we can do.
“As long as we come out of the game with a positive result; we are playing against a very good side.
“They have signed a lot of players and they have a strong squad, far stronger than us, and we just have to take it as best as we can.”
