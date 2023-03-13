Unbeaten Maduka eyes Downs scalp

“We’ve to be flexible going into the Sundowns game because we also have a couple of injuries, so we have to see how we will be able to manage the players and try as much as we can to do everything we can to make sure they recover before we play against Sundowns.
Ahead of their visit to high-riding Mamelodi Sundowns in the DStv Premiership match at Loftus Versfeld tomorrow (7.30pm), Royal AM coach John Maduka is concerned after his team were dragged into extra time in their 3-1 win over Golden Arrows on Saturday.
With two days to recover before they face Sundowns, Maduka is wary of fatigue creeping into his side during the match. But he admits perhaps it's a chance to give other players a chance.
Thwihli Thwahla needed extra time to beat Arrows 3-1 and book a place in the quarterfinals of the Nedbank Cup after goals from Ricardo Nascimento and a brace by Levy Mashiane, while Knox Mutizwa scored for Abafana Bes’thende.
“From now on there is nothing much we can do. We prayed before the game that we don’t go to extra time, but it is what it is,” Maduka said.
“We wanted to avoid going to extra time, but we took it. We went into extra time and we knew we had a fit team and the boys showed a bit of character.
“We’ve to be flexible going into the Sundowns game because we also have a couple of injuries, so we have to see how we will be able to manage the players and try as much as we can to do everything we can to make sure they recover before we play against Sundowns.
“If some don’t recover it means we don’t have a choice but to make sure that we rotate, we still have good players that were not in the squad that can also represent the team well.”
Despite playing 120 minutes, Maduka feels this is the best time for his side to play Masandawana as they are unbeaten since he rejoined the club.
“We know that they are a very difficult team to play against and we know what they are capable of,” he said.
“I think it is the right time to play them where the confidence and the belief of the players are high and we played a lot of matches now and we are undefeated.”
Fixtures
Tomorrow: Sundowns v Royal, Loftus 7.30pm; CPT v Gallants, Cape Town 7.30pm.
Friday: Swallows v Arrows, Dobsonville 7.30pm; Stellenbosch v AmaZulu, Danie Craven 7.30pm.
Saturday: Sekhukhune v Chippa, Peter Mokaba 3.30pm; Pirates v SuperSport, Orlando 5.45pm; Maritzburg v Chiefs, Harry Gwala 8pm.
Sunday: Galaxy v Richards Bay, Mbombela 3.30pm.
