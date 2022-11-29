Modise, Tlhopie honoured at sport industry awards

Mamelodi Sundowns chairman Tlhopane Motsepe and Banyana Banyana legend Portia Modise were among people honoured at the Hollard Sport Industry Awards last week.
Modise, who played 124 times for SA and became the first African player to score 100 international goals, was recognised with the Sport Lifetime Community Award.
Motsepe, 32, was presented with the Leadership in Sport Business Award. As chairman of Sundowns, Motsepe heads up one of the biggest football clubs in Africa, having been thrust into the position of chairman last year.
Several other industry stakeholders were honoured for the effort, innovation, creativity and talent behind sports campaigns, events and sponsorships over the past year.
Agency of the Year, sponsored by Gallo Images, went to Levergy. Levergy’s work in the SA sport industry spans every major rights holder, broadcaster and sporting code. The most sought-after award, Brand or Sponsor of the Year, went to MTN for its support of both the Springboks and MTN8, using the excitement of supporters being back in stadiums to drive brand engagement and positioning..
Winning the TicketPro Event of the Year accolade this year was the Global Team Horse Racing Live Series, a radical reinvention of the age-old sport of horse racing. This series, designed to be team-based, fast-paced and easy to understand, saw three regional teams go head-to-head over three weeks in a thrilling series of night-time horse racing events.
Campaign of the Year went to Octagon and Castle Lite for their #LITESIDEOF7S campaign during the Rugby World Cup Sevens played in Cape Town in September. Their activations brought the Lite Side of the Sevens to life, along with plenty of entertainment, beer and fun.
“We recognise the power of marketing to bring sport alive and the determination, passion and diligence of the people within this sector. The work that you do is instrumental in ensuring that sports, brands, and campaigns continue to live, inspire and entertain, creating better futures for those that make, those that market and those that consume this content,” said Heidi Brauer, chief marketing officer at Hollard.
Image: Sydney Seshibedi
