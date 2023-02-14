Sundowns appoints Michael Loftman to technical team

In a move that’s likely to fuel more speculations about Manqoba Mngqithi’s future at the club, Mamelodi Sundowns have roped in one of coach Rulani Mokwena’s close companions, Michael Loftman, as set-play coach.
Sundowns confirmed Loftman’s capture on Tuesday. The 33-year-old coach’s arrival at Chloorkop wasn’t a complete surprise as various reports had earlier suggested Mokwena had earmarked him to replace Mngqithi, should he leave when his contract lapsed at the end of the season.
Loftman and Mokwena are close friends, having worked together at Orlando Pirates when the former was a performance analyst, while the latter was assisting Milutin "Micho" Sredojevic.
Sundowns sporting director Flemming Berg, in a statement the Brazillians released on Tuesday afternoon, welcomed Loftman by saying “we are very happy to have Michael and add his competencies to the experienced and highly qualified technical team”.
Loftman is the first technical team addition since the club dismantled the co-coaching set-up in October last year. Loftman, who hails from the UK, is a UEFA A licence holder, having obtained it via the English FA. He also has a sports science and coaching master’s degree from Brunel University.
“The appointment was made in an effort to raise the bar including a specialist to the technical team. All elite sport is about gaining small margins. Replays and restarts are a significant part of modern-day football and are even more crucial when playing in the CAF Champions League,” Down’s statement added.
Loftman’s last coaching gig was with Motsepe Foundation Championship outfit Venda Football Academy, where he was briefly the head coach until he resigned last September, having lost three of the four games he oversaw with a single win.
Sundowns face Cameroonian side Coton Sports in what will be their second CAF Champions League Group B fixture away on Friday (6pm SA time).
