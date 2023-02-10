Bullish TS Galaxy coach Sead Ramovic says lack of commitment at training cost promising winger Aphelele Teto and veteran midfielder Sibusiso Vilakazi their berths in the team, suggesting the former perceived himself as Lionel Messi.
The 19-year-old Teto has been sent to train with the reserve team, while Vilakazi, 33, saw his contract terminated last week. Ramovic is of the view that Teto thought he had already arrived and started to relax at training, adding the youngster may have seen himself as Messi. The Galaxy coach is prepared to work with Teto again if he applies himself correctly at the DStv Diski Challenge team.
“Teto is a really skilful player... talented but he’s 19, he’s young and sometimes [it] happens that young players after they play four, five games start to think that they are Messi and then we have a problem because he’s young, he’s skillful but he has to learn a lot. The training sessions were not good enough and also when he came in [as a sub in games] he wasn’t good enough,” Ramovic explained.
“If he [Teto] improves and shows me at training that he wants to play, then he will get a chance just like he did when he came from our second team [the Diski team]… he trained well. I know maybe his friends started to hype him. Now he’s in the second team because he has to show again that he’s committed.”
'Teto is skillful but not committed'
Coach explains why youngster and Vilakazi lost places in starting XI
Image: Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images
Bullish TS Galaxy coach Sead Ramovic says lack of commitment at training cost promising winger Aphelele Teto and veteran midfielder Sibusiso Vilakazi their berths in the team, suggesting the former perceived himself as Lionel Messi.
The 19-year-old Teto has been sent to train with the reserve team, while Vilakazi, 33, saw his contract terminated last week. Ramovic is of the view that Teto thought he had already arrived and started to relax at training, adding the youngster may have seen himself as Messi. The Galaxy coach is prepared to work with Teto again if he applies himself correctly at the DStv Diski Challenge team.
“Teto is a really skilful player... talented but he’s 19, he’s young and sometimes [it] happens that young players after they play four, five games start to think that they are Messi and then we have a problem because he’s young, he’s skillful but he has to learn a lot. The training sessions were not good enough and also when he came in [as a sub in games] he wasn’t good enough,” Ramovic explained.
“If he [Teto] improves and shows me at training that he wants to play, then he will get a chance just like he did when he came from our second team [the Diski team]… he trained well. I know maybe his friends started to hype him. Now he’s in the second team because he has to show again that he’s committed.”
Ramovic not impressed by Galaxy’s toothless attackers
The German warned that Teto will be lost in the system if he didn’t change his ways. “If he doesn’t train well, he will just disappear like many other fantastic players did before him,” Ramovic added.
The Rockets coach also reasons Vilakazi is not doing enough at training, hence the club decided to part ways with him, although he still had four months left on his contract.
“About Villa [Vilakazi], fantastic player, fantastic name... great career but again, as a coach I don’t care about age, I don’t care about names. I just look at the things I see on the field. I will not be smart enough if I put a player on the field who didn’t show me the whole week at training that he wants to play,” Ramovic said of Vilakazi.
Galaxy face Eastern Cape third-tier side Amavarara in the Nedbank Cup last 32 tie at Bidvest Stadium on Sunday (3pm).
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos