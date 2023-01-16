However, Damons would soon turn a villain when he was shown a straight red for a nasty tackle on Galaxy midfielder Mlungisi Mbunjana just three minutes into the second stanza. After losing Damons, the Birds coach Middendorp quickly made two changes with holding midfielder Darrel Matsheke and centre-back Sipho Sibiya coming in for striker Kagiso Malinga and centre-back Junaid Sait, who looked limping before coming off.
In the absence of their outright first-choice shot-stopper Melusi Buthelezi, Galaxy fielded Bosnian keeper Vasilije Kolak. It was Kolak’s first game of the season, having fallen down the pecking order in the wake of Buthelezi’s meteoric rise. Buthelezi, a Bafana Bafana third-choice nowadays, missed the tie due to an unspecified niggle.
In fact, there was one really chance all half long, that was when Orebotse Mongae dribbled a few Swallows defender before unleashing a ferocious effort inside the box only for the hosts’ keeper Thakasani Mbanjwa to parry the ball away in the 33rd minute.
Even so, the visiting Galaxy strung more passes than Swallows, with Mbunjana and Xola Mlambo making things happen in the engine room.
Mlambo played a few good balls to locate isolated striker Djakaridja Traoré, who was mainly let down by lack of composure.
Ten-man Swallows deny spirited Galaxy
Damons sees red for reckless tackle but Birds hold on for draw
Image: Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images
Despite dominating in terms of ball retention, TS Galaxy couldn’t unlock the defence of 10-man Swallows here yesterday.
The goalless draw has now made Galaxy the new draw kings in the division as they have now drawn 10 games this season. Swallows thought they had snatched a late winner when Waseem Issacs found the back of the net in the 87th minute only for the assistant referee on the right-flank to rule the goal off-side, sending the Swallows bench and players on the pitch in a frenzy of protests.
Swallows coach Ernst Middendorp deployed natural right-back Gregory Damons at right-wing with Nicholus Lukhubeni, another traditional right-footed full-back, operating at right back. Damons, who burst onto the scene while at Chippa United between 2019 and 2021, created a few half chances for Swallows in the first half, where scoring opportunities were scarce from either side.
