Messi wins Golden Ball, Mbappé takes Golden Boot after incredible final
Image: Reuters/Carl Recine
Lionel Messi not only realised his dream of finally lifting the World Cup at 35 with Argentina's 4-2 penalties win against France on Sunday night, he also lifted his second Golden Ball award for player of the tournament.
In 2014 in Brazil Messi won the Golden Ball even though he ended on the losing side — 1-0 against Germany — in the final.
By inspiring Argentina to the World Cup trophy Messi clinched the one major piece of silverware that has eluded him and joined Diego Maradona in Argentinian football folklore, who carried the country to the 1986 title.
He joined Pele and Maradona in the pantheon of the world's greatest players.
In a final that was being called, seconds after its conclusion, perhaps the greatest ever, France forward Kylian Mbappé became the second player to score a hat-trick in a World Cup last match as he dragged his team back from the brink of defeat in normal time and extra time.
The game ended 2-2 after normal time and 3-3 after extra time.
England's Geoff Hurst was the first player to score three goals in a final when they beat West Germany 4-2 after extra time in 1966.
In scoring his hat-trick Mbappé took himself to the Golden Boot award for top scorer with eight goals. Messi's two goals in the final saw him end second on seven.
Argentina's Emiliano Martinez won the Golden Glove award for best goalkeeper. The new champions' Enzo Martinez won best player.
