No ten-tation for Bok coach Nienaber against England

The cameo Manie Libbok delivered off the bench against Italy did little to shift the prevailing mindset in the Springbok camp.

Libbok's form may be red-hot, but he will be on the bench again when the Springboks tackle England on Twickenham on Saturday as the selectors opted to fuel an existing fire.

Though the initial selection was perhaps foisted upon them, the investment the Boks have made in Damian Willemse at flyhalf does not warrant them slowing down that project at this juncture.

Bok coach Jacques Nienaber, though, acknowledged the strides Libbok has taken since he joined the squad.

“Manie is going from strength to strength, he's been with us for only eight weeks, and you can see how he takes more ownership. The rugby stuff, on and off the field,” explained the coach.

“We are really excited to see what he can do at Twickenham. The games are getting bigger, and there is more pressure. I'm not sure about ticket sales at Twickenham, but it will be similar to what we had in Marseille.”