Mamelodi Sundowns midfielder Bongani Zungu remains a work in progress and is targeting to be in peak physical condition when the DStv Premiership campaign resumes after the Fifa World Cup in December.
Zungu returned to the club unfit in August after largely unsuccessful years in Europe, where he turned out for Vitória Guimarães SC in Portugal, Amiens SC in France and Rangers in Scotland.
Players are on a break but Zungu said he is working with fitness trainers at Chloorkop to ensure he regains the sharpness that will benefit him for the remainder of the season and in the Caf Champions League.
“When I signed for Sundowns, everything happened quickly and I wasn’t ready physically,” he said.
Sundowns midfielder Zungu working hard on his fitness
Image: Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePix
“I joined with a couple of games into the season but I am happy to be back home with my family and back playing for Sundowns. I have been working very hard on my fitness. The club has helped me a lot and I feel very happy to be back here.
“I don’t feel any pressure and I am at peace, I am doing well at training and in time my best will come. I am looking forward to playing and helping the team, especially in the Champions League.”
“I am nearly there physically. The team is off and I am training and I looking forward to an exciting second round of the season after the World Cup.”
Zungu is targeting the crunch league clash against Orlando Pirates on December 31 to have reached peak conditioning.
“I am not pressured by the club and by the time we return to play against Pirates on December 31 I should be in top shape.”
Zungu played for 90 minutes during the 3-0 Carling Black Label Cup friendly win over AmaZulu and was happy with his output.
“We played in the morning and that was hard. I just went there to enjoy myself and as a team I felt we played well, we dominated the game and we won. We showed depth in our team and I am happy to see how a player like Sphelele Mkhulise has grown because when I left he was still very young.
“We have depth in this squad and I always tell the guys in the dressing room that we can go as far as winning the Champions League if we focus and really work hard together.”
