What South Africa needs, according to Maimane
Bosa leader says country must model itself on Nordic states
If Build One SA (Bosa) leader Mmusi Maimane had his way, SA would be a centrist country where the best of what capitalism and socialism have to offer inform state policy and are used to free those trapped in poverty.
SA would look a lot like the Scandinavian countries that have very strong mixed economy systems. “In those countries, certain big state-owned enterprises operate certain significant portions of the economy. The failure of the economy is not in who owns what, it is about how efficient a country works,” says Maimane...
