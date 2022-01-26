Motsepe vows to act after stampede

Yaounde – The next Africa Cup of Nations match scheduled for Yaounde’s Olembe Stadium, where eight people were killed in a stampede on Monday, will be moved to another venue, the Confederation of African Football president Patrice Motsepe said yesterday.

The stadium was next scheduled to host a quarterfinal tie on Sunday but it will now be played at Yaounde’s Ahmadou Ahidjo Stadium.

The newly-completed Olembe Stadium is still scheduled to host a semifinal on February 3 and the final on February 6 but Motsepe suggested that unless local authorities in Cameroon guaranteed improved security, they too could be moved.

Motsepe said CAF were asking for an explanation from Cameroon’s organising committee and government as to the cause of the stampede and why gates at the stadium, that should have been opened, were closed.

"We want urgent steps to make sure it doesn’t happen again and a report by Friday to explain what went wrong," Motsepe told a news conference.

"Clearly there were deficiencies, failures at weaknesses. There were problems that should have been foreseen. The safety and security of spectators has to be our primary duty and obligation."

Motsepe said there were thousands of additional spectators who had gone to the stadium to "take in the atmosphere".

"There was a gate closed for inexplicable reasons," he said after visiting the site of the stampede, suggesting had it been opened the stamped could have been avoided.

Motsepe said a postponement of last night’s matches at the tournament had been discussed but it was decided they would go ahead.

A total of 38 were also injured when fans stormed the stadium hosting the Cup of Nations match between Cameroon and Comoros, won 2-1 by the hosts.

Motsepe said he had visited the injured and that only seven remain hospitalised. Images shared on social media showed a panicked crowd trying to squeeze through a narrow entrance gate at Olembe Stadium.

Meanwhile, Karl Toko Ekambi and Vincent Aboubakar scored the home team's goals to eliminate the Comoros, who were forced to use a full back in goal and had their captain sent off after six minutes.

But Comoros still put up a gallant fight and, despite the considerable disadvantage, pulled a goal back from Youssouf M'Changama with nine minutes remaining to depart the tournament with their reputations considerably enhanced.