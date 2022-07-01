KZN pleads with Treasury to assist with funds to fix key infrastructure

Zikalala urged finance minister Enoch Godongwana to consider releasing a statement clarifying the R1bn commitment made by President Cyril Ramaphosa in April.

The Sunday Times reported there was no R1bn made “immediately” available to KwaZulu-Natal and the Eastern Cape to recover from the flood disasters. The two provinces were asked to reprioritise their budgets by using money that would be refunded when National Treasury approved their applications to access disaster grants.

Treasury said the provinces were required to redirect money already in their budgets to relief and rebuilding. They would then be expected to apply to access disaster funds through the disaster management centre and national department of human settlements.

On the issue the expenditure was low in KwaZulu-Natal, Zikalala said: “I would like to contest that because if you talk about expenditure, let’s take humanitarian support. People are not having enough meals. As a province we have taken a view that whatever we get should go to assist and should go to the department of social development. We have said treasury in the province must look for funds to support those families who are in community shelters.

“We are also working against time to get land and build temporary residential units for people so to suggest expenditure is behind and low, I wouldn’t agree.”

Regarding donor funds, Zikalala csaid: “We have received about R3.5m. The first was R100 000, which a private donor specified must go to health services.