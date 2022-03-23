Bafana miss five players as they warm up in France for game against Guinea

Bafana Bafana kicked off their training in France ahead of their two friendly matches in Europe missing five players but coach Hugo Broos is confident he will have a full squad before the first game on Friday.

Bafana will play Guinea on Friday night in Kortrijk, Belgium, (kickoff 6pm in Belgium, 7pm in SA) before returning to meet the star-studded world champions France on Tuesday night.

Broos will use the matches to prepare for the Afcon qualifiers starting in June.

SA began their training in Europe on Tuesday without Bandile Shandu and Goodman Mosele, who arrived after the session having travelled from Algeria where they played in Orlando Pirates' 2-0 Caf Confederation Cup win against JS Saoura on Sunday night.

Speaking ahead of Wednesday's training, Broos said five more players — defenders Athenkosi Mcaba (Stellenbosch FC) and Terrence Mashego (Cape Town City), and striker Fagrie Lakay (Pyramids FC, Egypt) and Bongokuhle Hlongwane (Minnesota FC) and Victor Letsoalo (Royal AM) are still to join the camp with visa issues. They were expected on Thursday and to be available for the game against Guinea.

Though Broos said he was uncomfortable about not having the full complement, he was consoled by the fact that almost all the players that are likely to play against Guinea trained with the team on Tuesday.

“Tomorrow [Thursday] morning everybody has to be here,” Bross said on Wednesday from Lille. “It’s a problem of visas and it’s a bit unfortunate that every player has to present themselves at the embassy. We were also unlucky that on Monday it was a holiday in SA and people were not working.

“Therefore the remaining four players will be here tomorrow morning. But it’s not really a problem because, as I said already, I like to give every player a chance to play — so those who will play on Friday are here except for a few,” the coach said.