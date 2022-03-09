NDPP seeks to keep mine out of reach of Gupta man

Daniel McGowan, who is now also based in Dubai with the Guptas, has played various roles in the family’s numerous business ventures, which included transactions worth millions of rand

In 2016, a business-person advanced R842m to Gupta company Tegeta Resources, which was used as part of the payments to acquire Optimum Coal Mine in Mpumalanga.



