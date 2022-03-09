NDPP seeks to keep mine out of reach of Gupta man
Daniel McGowan, who is now also based in Dubai with the Guptas, has played various roles in the family’s numerous business ventures, which included transactions worth millions of rand
In 2016, a business-person advanced R842m to Gupta company Tegeta Resources, which was used as part of the payments to acquire Optimum Coal Mine in Mpumalanga.
Daniel McGowan, who is now also based in Dubai with the Guptas, has played various roles in the family’s numerous business ventures, which included transactions worth millions of rand...
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.