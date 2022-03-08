Kerr laments Birds' lack of finishing power

Following their heartbreaking 1-0 defeat to Royal AM in the DStv Premiership on Sunday, Swallows head coach Dylan Kerr has been reduced to a frustrated figure because of his side’s inability to take scoring chances.

Swallows dominated much of the proceedings against Royal, creating chances and not converting them, only to go down via an Elias Pelembe strike late in the game.

When reflecting on the loss, Kerr bemoaned the pattern of his team dominating the opposition but failing to take their chances.

"At the end of the day, it's the story of our lives; we dominate teams, teams play counter-attack football against us. All the chances we create, all the chances in a good position to score goals, but there's no end-product," said Kerr.

"That's been the story since I have been here. We get in areas where we can play and get behind defenders, but that final decision, that final pass, that final run in and around the penalty box, we seem to never pick up a white shirt. We're not putting the ball in the back of the net," he said.

Kerr revealed that in training they put mannequins inside the box and then create different game scenarios to help the forward players.

"When it comes to games, yes, it's different to training but it's still the same, you have to put the ball in the back of the net," said Kerr.

'We put mannequins in the penalty box and work in situations. Find a white shirt, don't hit the mannequin, it's no different in the game. You have to beat a player, pass to your teammate to give yourself a chance of having a shoot at goal," said the former Arcadia Shepards player.

Kerr and his team will shift their focus to the Nedbank Cup last 16 when they take on Royal AM again on Friday at the Dobsonville Stadium (6pm).