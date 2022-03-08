Sundowns give fringe players a run in cup clash

Mamelodi Sundowns coach Rulani Mokwena says a number of fringe players will get a run when they host Free State-based third-tier outfit Mathaithai in the Nedbank Cup second round at the Lucas Moripe Stadium today at 6pm.

Even so, Mokwena emphasised they won’t just give fringe players a chance for the sake of it but that it will be reward for their hard work and professionalism. Sundowns will be hoping to bounce back from the weekend’s 2-1 league defeat at Maritzburg United.

Divine Lunga, Mothobi Mvala, Kermit Erasmus and Aubrey Modiba are some of the fringe players expected to play a role tonight.

“You’ll see a few players that haven’t featured. The reality is that the biggest promise we made to the players is that the selection is made on meritocracy,’’ Mokwena said in a virtual media conference yesterday.

“We try to merit and reward players that deserve the opportunity to play, based on not just the performances at training but the attitude at training and how they carry themselves.”

Mokwena then praised one of the bit-part players, George Maluleka, for the way he has carried himself, despite struggling to break into the playing squad.

“He’s always here at training with a smile on his face, working very, very hard. He’s also available for selection. George is a senior player. He has achieved so much in football.

"He’s a player that we rely a lot on in our changing room. The experience that he has, the leadership qualities he possesses [are vital] in terms of mentoring and supporting the younger ones,’’ said Mokwena of Maluleka.

“Of course George, like any footballer, wants to be on the pitch. He’s come very close to be part of the XI in several games. He’s just got to be patient. Brian Onyango was patient, look at him now.

"Mvala was patient as well. George has done probably the most difficult thing that a footballer can ever do, that’s to come to training every day, [and] be professional.’’

Maluleka, 33, has played just 16 games in all competitions since he joined the Brazilians from Kaizer Chiefs in July 2020.