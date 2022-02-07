Spieth’s high-wire swing pays off

Jordan Spieth risked injury, or worse, when he boldly decided to play his ball from the edge of a cliff in a high-wire act at the Pebble Beach Pro-Am in California on Saturday.

Spieth’s tee shot stopped within a couple of feet of the cliff edge, with nothing but rocks and the Pacific Ocean way below calling his name had he not retained his balance on his follow-through.

Caddie Michael Greller tried to talk Spieth into taking a penalty stroke which would have allowed the player to drop his ball in a safer spot, but Spieth decided to take his chances.

The Texan selected a seven-iron for his 160-yard shot from an awkward if not downright dangerous downhill lie, leaving commentators and viewers, including his wife and parents, holding their breath nervously.

One commentator walking with Spieth’s group described the situation as “terrifying” but the three-time major winner went ahead and managed to pull off the shot and hit his ball over the gaping chasm without toppling over the cliff.

It was not until Spieth saw overhead video footage that he realised the risk he had taken.

“I just saw the blimp shot from overhead and it really bothered me, so I can’t imagine while she was watching that live,” Spieth said of Annie, his wife.

“My parents are here too, so not only do I have to explain to my wife, I got to explain to my mom, my dad.”

Spieth was speaking after carding 63 to jump within one shot of the lead with one round left at the PGA Tour event.