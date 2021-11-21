Stylish Manchester City ease past Everton to go second

Manchester City moved back to second in the Premier League after a stylish 3-0 win over Everton at the Etihad Stadium on Sunday.

Raheem Sterling put City ahead, a minute before the break, side-footing home after a magnificent ball, struck with the outside of his foot, by full back Joao Cancelo.

Rodri made it 2-0 with a thundering long-distance strike that whistled past Everton keeper Jordan Pickford.

Sterling missed a great chance to end the contest but mis-controlled the ball in front of goal after a low cross from Riyad Mahrez.