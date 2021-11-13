Southgate hails masterful Kane as England all but seal place in Qatar

England manager Gareth Southgate hailed a brilliant performance by captain Harry Kane as the striker claimed a first-half hat-trick in a 5-0 demolition of Albania at Wembley on Friday.

Kane scored with an 18th-minute header, then lashed in a left-footed shot and a right-footed scissor kick to register his fourth treble for his country.

In doing so Kane moved to 44 goals and level with Jimmy Greaves in fourth place on England's all-time scoring list and become the first England player for more than 100 years to twice score more than 10 goals for his country in a calendar year.

Only Gary Lineker (48), Bobby Charlton (49) and Wayne Rooney (53) are ahead of the 28-year-old who, barring injury, looks set to become his country's highest-ever goalscorer.

“I thought Harry gave a brilliant centre forward's performance — held the ball up, played other people in. His all-round game was excellent,” said Southgate, whose side need a draw away to San Marino on Monday to confirm top spot in Group I and a place at next year's World Cup finals in Qatar.