Al Sadd agree to release Xavi ahead of Barca switch

By Reuters - 05 November 2021 - 13:17
Al-Sadd Head Coach Xavier Hernandez gestures during the FIFA Club World Cup 5th place match between Al-Sadd Sports Club and Esperance Sportive de Tunis at Khalifa International Stadium on December 17, 2019 in Doha, Qatar.
Al Sadd have agreed to release former Barcelona midfielder Xavi Hernandez with the Spaniard set to take over as head coach of his former club following the sacking of Ronald Koeman, the Qatari club said on Friday.

"Xavi informed us a few days ago of his desire to go to Barcelona at this particular time, because of the critical stage his hometown club is going through, and we understand this and decided not to stand in his way," Al Sadd CEO Turki Al-Ali said in a statement.

