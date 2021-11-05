South Africa

Angry Durban residents went on a rampage because they couldn’t vote

05 November 2021 - 13:05
Suthentira Govender Senior reporter
Angry residents in the Sydney Road area in Durban protested because they were not able to vote. File picture.
Image: 123RF/Duncan Noakes

Police are investigating a case of public violence after about 300 residents from a Durban hostel burnt tyres, set a vehicle alight and damaged a tertiary institution because they were unable to vote on Monday.

Police spokesperson Brig Vish Naidoo said the incident took place on Monday night.

“It is alleged a group of about 300 community members from Dalton Hostel embarked on protest action along Sydney Road. 

“They burnt tyres and set alight a vehicle and a guard house and damaged windows at an admin block at eThekwini College.

“The reason for the protest was that the community was aggrieved because their names did not appear on the voter’s roll, even though they had registered. They were unable to cast their votes on Monday.

“No injuries were reported. The matter is under investigation and police are monitoring the area,” said Naidoo.

