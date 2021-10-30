Sundowns' coaching trio bring out the big guns as they seek first top 8 since 2007
Mamelodi Sundowns co-coaches Manqoba Mngqithi, Steve Komphela and Rulani Mokwena have announced their strongest possible line-up for the MTN8 cup final against Cape Town City at Moses Mabhida Stadium on Saturday.
Downs' coaches named veteran goalkeeper Denis Onyango as captain to lead an XI that will see Mosa Lebusa and Grant Kekana in the heart of the defence.
Lebusa and Kekana will have to be at their best against the dangerous attack of Craig Martin, Fagrie Lakay, Bradley Ralani and Mduduzi Mdantsane, who will be looking to recapture the title.
In the engine room, where most of the battle will be fought, Andile Jali and Rivaldo Coetzee have been entrusted with the job of keeping things tidy against Cape City City’s Thato Mokeke and Thabo Nodada.
In attack Sundowns have named Themba Zwane, Peter Shalulile and Thabiso Kutumela to get the much-needed goals as they look to lay their hands on this trophy that has eluded them since 2007.
It will be the job of captain Thamsanqa Mkhize, Taariq Fielies, Edmilson Dove and Nathan Idumba in the City defence to deal with the threat that will be posed by Zwane, Shalulile and Kutumela.
MTN8 final lineups -
Cape Town City: Hugo Marques, Thamsanqa Mkhize, Nathan Idumba, Edmilson Dove, Taariq Fielies, Mduduzi Mdantsane, Thato Mokeke, Thabo Nodada, Bradley Ralani, Fargrie Lakay, Craig Martin
Substitutes: Bongani Mpandle, Relebogile Mokhuoane, Mpho Makola, Abdul Ajagun, Terence Mashego, Keanu Cupido, Khanyisa Mayo, Shane Roberts, Tashreeq Morris
Mamelodi Sundowns: Denis Onyango, Lyle Lakay, Khuliso Mudau, Grant Kekana, Mosa Lebusa, Andile Jali, Rivaldo Coetzee, Thapelo Morena, Themba Zwane, Thabiso Kutumela, Peter Shalulile
Substitutes: Kennedy Mweene, Pavol Safranko, Aubrey Modiba, Haashim Domingo, Sphelele Mkhulise, Kermit Erasmus, Neo Maema, Sibusiso Vilakazi, Rushine de Reuck