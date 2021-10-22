Soccer

Promotion talk not premature - Majadibodu

AmaTuks taking a leaf out of Sundowns book

22 October 2021 - 07:25
Sihle Ndebele
University of Pretoria right back Harold Majadibodu.
Image: Lefty Shivambu

University of Pretoria right-back Harold Majadibodu, who’s on loan from Mamelodi Sundowns, has warned it’s not too early to be convinced they can remain top of the GladAfrica Championship standings until the end.

After just eight games, AmaTuks top the GladAfrica table with 15 points, tied with fellow Tshwane side JDR Stars, who find themselves second on goal difference. 

Hungry Lions, Platinum City Rovers and Polokwane City have all spent time at the top this season, which may be a sign that the Tshwane side can still be toppled.

However, Majadibodu is confident that they can hold on to their status as leaders until the last game of the season as they aim for a direct route to the DStv Premiership.

“Honestly, I wouldn’t say it’s too early to think we can win automatic promotion. If ever you have a chance to go on top, why not? We have a chance to remain on top until the end,” Majadibodu told Sowetan yesterday.

“It’s all in our hands now. We must make sure we continue to collect as many points in this round because in January it’ll be tougher. When you’re on top, you must believe. You look at Sundowns, last season they were on top before November and they stayed there until the end, so we’re also taking a leaf out of their book.”

The 26-year-old defender played just two games for his parent club since coming through their youth ranks back in 2017. Majadibodu has chalked up his struggle to hold his own at Chloorkop to bad luck. The full-back still backs himself to do well in the premier division, should the opportunity arrive.

“In the games I have played for Sundowns, I did well... I think I was unfortunate not to crack it at Sundowns but I have no doubt that when the time comes for me to be a regular in the top flight, I will deliver,” Majadibodu said.

Fixtures (all at 3.30pm)

Tomorrow: Uthongathi v Callies, Princess Magogo Stadium; Venda Academy v All Stars, Thohoyandou Stadium; Cosmos v JDR, Vosloorus Stadium; Sporting v Polokwane, Kabokweni Stadium.

Sunday: AmaTuks v Tshakhuma, Tuks Stadium; Leopards v FS Stars, Old Peter Mokaba Stadium; Spurs v City Rovers, Parow Park.

