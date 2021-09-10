Win one of three Cadbury’s Legendary VIP Experiences worth R300,000

The competition runs until September 30 and gives fans the chance to experience the VIP lifestyle by winning a UK travel experience, a VIP local experience or a cash prize, as well as enticing weekly prizes, by simply purchasing two of their favourite participating Cadbury products*.

Lara Sidersky, Mondelez SA category lead for chocolate, says: “We’re excited to once again treat our legendary fans to VIP experiences, especially now when we know South Africans need something captivating to look forward to. What better way to do this than by giving them the opportunity to enjoy their favourite chocolate and potentially win an experience of a lifetime?”

Cadbury has built on the success of previous years and made the prizes on offer even more legendary! This year winners can choose from one of three VIP experiences each valued at R300,000.

Celebrating every football fan’s dream, there's a UK Fan Experience option which includes:

travel to the UK to enjoy a curated VIP experience;

a local VIP experience, which whisks winners away to a local leisure destination, and the opportunity to shop till you drop with a R200,000 shopping spree; and

winners away to a local leisure destination, and the opportunity to shop till you drop with a R200,000 shopping spree; and a cash prize to spend on whatever you want (because there are some things money can buy!)

There are also weekly and daily winners who take home gaming consoles, Samsung TVs, sound systems, airtime and cash prizes.

HOW TO ENTER

Buy two of your favourite participating Cadbury legends, including Crunchie, 5 Star, PS, Lunch Bar and limited-edition Cadbury Dairy Milk slabs in Astros, P.S. Caramilk, 5 Star and Crunchie variants*.

D ial *120*101112# and enter the unique code that can be found inside the pack and follow the prompts.

It's as simple as that!

Find out more about these legendary opportunities by visiting www.CadburyLegends.co.za and join the conversation on:

Facebook: @LunchBarSA, @CadburyPS, @Cadbury5StarSA or @CadburyDairyMilkS

IG: @Cadbury_5starsa, @Cadburyps_bar, @cadbury_sa

Twitter: @LunchBar_SA

Also keep an eye on Khutso Theledi, Robot Boii, Zamani Mbatha, Rouge and Chad Jones, who will be sharing more VIP experience teasers over the next few weeks.

* Terms and conditions apply. Visit CadburyLegends.co.za for more information. Travel is dependent on Covid-19 travel restrictions/regulations.

* Participating Cadbury chocolate bars: Lunch Bar 48g and 23g, Lunch Bar Dream 48g, P.S. Milk Chocolate 48g, P.S. Caramilk 48g and 19g, 5 Star 48,5g, Crunchie 40g, Cadbury Dairy Milk Crunchie 150g, Cadbury Dairy Milk 5 Star 150g, Cadbury Dairy Milk Astros 150g and Cadbury Dairy Milk PS Caramilk 150g.

This article was paid for by Cadbury.