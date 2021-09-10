South Africa

Sinovac in talks about setting up South Africa vaccine production, partner says

By Reuters - 10 September 2021 - 12:46
Bottles of the Sinovac vaccine are seen at a hospital, in Indonesia. China has announced plans to set up a manufacturing plant for the Covid-19 vaccine in SA.
Image: Willy Kurniawan

China's Sinovac Biotech is in talks about setting up a vaccine production facility in South Africa with its local partner, the chief executive of the partner said on Friday.

Numolux Group CEO Hilton Klein made the comments at the launch of the South African leg of a global Phase III trial of Sinovac's COVID-19 vaccine in children and adolescents.

"This clinical trial is a precursor to the establishment of a South African vaccine manufacturing facility partnered by Sinovac and Numolux Group that will cover the entire spectrum of vaccinations beyond just the COVID-19 response," Klein told a news conference.

"We are in talks with Sinovac to set up a vaccine manufacturing facility. A phase one where we will do bottling and labelling, so that we can get vaccines out to the people of Africa as soon as possible," he added.

Sinovac to trial Covid-19 vaccine in South African children in global study

China's Sinovac Biotech will trial its Covid-19 vaccine in children and adolescents in South Africa as part of a global Phase III study, Sinovac and ...
News
23 hours ago

Brazil health regulator suspends use of 12-million Sinovac vaccine shots

Brazil's federal health regulator Anvisa on Saturday suspended the use of over 12-million doses of a Covid-19 vaccine developed by China's Sinovac ...
News
5 days ago

