How Covid-19 shattered teen’s world champs dream

Teen could not hold back the tears and is even contemplating quitting the sport

Covid-19 left teenage middle-distance star Prudence Sekgodiso heartbroken at the World Athletics Under-20 Championships in Nairobi, Kenya, as she tested positive at the event and could not run in the 800m event.



Sekgodiso, 19, could not hold back the tears and she is even contemplating quitting the sport because of the heartbreak suffered at the championships. The Athletics Gauteng North star could not stop crying and she wants nothing to do with the sport anymore...