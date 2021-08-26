How Covid-19 shattered teen’s world champs dream
Teen could not hold back the tears and is even contemplating quitting the sport
Covid-19 left teenage middle-distance star Prudence Sekgodiso heartbroken at the World Athletics Under-20 Championships in Nairobi, Kenya, as she tested positive at the event and could not run in the 800m event.
Sekgodiso, 19, could not hold back the tears and she is even contemplating quitting the sport because of the heartbreak suffered at the championships. The Athletics Gauteng North star could not stop crying and she wants nothing to do with the sport anymore...
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.