Barker reveals how misfiring haunted Du Preez last term

Stellenbosch mentor Steve Barker has detailed how missing easy goalscoring chances affected attacker Ashley du Preez last season.

Last season, the 24-year-old Du Preez trended for missing seaters, ending up scoring a measly two goals from 25 league outings. Barker has since revealed how misfiring haunted Du Preez. The Stellies coach is optimistic that the arrival of two strikers in Judas Moseamedi and Waseem Isaacs will lessen the pressure on Du Preez.

“Last season was tough for Ashley. He’s a local lad and he lives in the community, so when you’re not taking the chances like he was, it wasn’t easy for him to go back home. It’s difficult when you walk in the streets and people feel that you’re letting the team down... it wasn’t easy for him,’’ said Barker.

“However, sometimes in life you have to go through difficulties. I had a good chat with him and I think by bringing in a sort of No.9 players like Moseamedi and Isaacs, the pressure will be less on him and he can work off them... obviously he’s got exceptional pace. I think he’ll thrive and grow this season.”

Isaacs and Moseamedi hit the ground running, netting in Stellies’ 2-2 draw away to Orlando Pirates in a league opener on Saturday. Barker is of the view that they’ll be more competitive this term, pinning his hopes on his new front men.

“Last season was a season of a lot of frustrations [they ended 14th on the table]. We never really took our chances and having Judas and Isaacs will help us big time. Now that we feel we have that firepower upfront, I think teams won’t have it easy against us,’’ said the Stellies coach.

Barker’s charge will be eager to build on the solid shift they put in against the Buccaneers when they host TS Galaxy at Danie Craven Stadium on Wednesday (5pm).

“The performance today [on Saturday against Pirates] was inspiring and we can only hope we’ll get better going forward,’’ noted Barker.