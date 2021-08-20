Barker upbeat about new campaign after frustrating season
Stellies target great start against Pirates
After overcoming a season of frustrations, Stellenbosch coach Steve Barker hopes for a change of fortune in the new Premiership season.
“It was a season of a lot of frustrations, and the log table does not lie. We lacked the goal poacher and lacked that number nine. We created a lot of chances but failed to convert them. We signed Judas [Moseamedi] from Maritzburg, and we hope that he will solve our problems. We expect him to score a lot of goals for us and keep their opposition defence on their toes,” Barker told Sowetan at the PSL season launch at the FNB Stadium on Wednesday...
