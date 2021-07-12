Brooks not fazed by Pienaar comparisons

Being compared to Bafana Bafana legend Steven Pienaar is something that motivates Ethan Brooks, but he will not put himself under pressure by trying to emulate him.

Brooks, who is in camp with Bafana as they prepare for their last Cosafa Cup group match against Lesotho tomorrow, has had an impressive season with TS Galaxy in the DStv Premiership.

And his impressive displays have been noticed by many who now compare him to Pienaar.

“How I’m handling the pressure of being compared to the likes of Steven Pienaar, I’m handling it well,” Brooks told the Galaxy media department.

“He was one of the best football players to have come from SA that played here in the country and abroad. I don’t want to put pressure on myself trying to do things he did. I will just be myself and play the way I have been.”

The 19-year-old started the first two matches for Bafana during the Cosafa tournament in Gqeberha, against Botswana and Lesotho.

He made his Bafana debut in their 3-2 international friendly success over Uganda last month.

“I feel great, enjoying [being] a regular starter at Bafana Bafana. It shows that the coaches have a lot of trust and confidence in me,” he said.

“As a player that means a lot and it boosts my confidence as I go game by game. This is a great opportunity for me to go out there and showcase my talent.”

Brooks is confident that Bafana can go all the way and lift the title. They have won both matches against Botswana and Eswatini 1-0 and are top of Group A with six points.

“Two games. Do I believe we can go all the way? Yes, I do. With the players we have here, I believe we can go all the way. The players in the camp are always capable of putting in hard work and going all the way.”