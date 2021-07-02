SA teams' distrust of local coaches is a real problem
Brian Baloyi this week made a valid observation regarding the struggle South African coaches experience when they must evolve from assistants to being the main man.
The Kaizer Chiefs legend was referring to the appointment of Stuart Baxter at his former team, ahead of Arthur Zwane, calling the decision by his former club regressive and unhelpful in the development of local coaches...
