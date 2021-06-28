Ahly's Pitso not taking Chiefs lightly

Amakhosi don't give goals away easily, Red Devils coach admits

After many didn’t give Kaizer Chiefs a chance in the CAF Champions League and got surprised, Al Ahly coach Pitso Mosimane has vowed to show them the respect they deserve when they meet in the final on July 17 in Morocco.



Chiefs continued to rewrite their history as they reached their first Champions League final after Saturday's 0-0 draw with Wydad Casablanca in the semifinal at FNB Stadium, having won the first leg 1-0...