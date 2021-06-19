Germany coach Joachim Loew promises more power against Portugal

Germany will be far more attack-minded in their Euro 2020 Group F game against Portugal on Saturday after their opening defeat to France left them in need of points, coach Joachim Loew said on Friday.

The three-time European champions, desperate to make amends for their shock 2018 World Cup first round exit, were largely toothless against the French.

When in France’s half, they struggled to get the ball into the box and had only one effort on target, playing without an out-and-out striker and with Serge Gnabry in the forward role.

“Tactically we have to bring something else, more attacking power. We need to bring in more intensity,” Loew told a news conference.

“When we are in the last third of the pitch we have to stay there. Against France, there were situations where we played the ball back out and our opponents have enough men against the ball again.