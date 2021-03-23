“I think for us we welcome this break because it allows us to work on some of the things.”

Leopards have played a game after every three days since January 8 and have borne the brunt of their thin budget and squad‚ coupled with destabilising coaching changes and uninspiring administrative bungles‚ as they stumbled to eight defeats. Their only successes came against Orlando Pirates at home on January 17 and another rare win away at Lamontville Golden Arrows on February 23‚ coupled with points earned in two draws.

With 10 matches remaining‚ Leopards have only managed 13 points from a possible 60 and are three behind their nearest relegation rivals.

“The past month and a half have been really hectic for us with all the travelling a lot.

“The break came at a right time because the players can now go and clear their minds a bit and when they come back they will be fresh.

“When you are not getting results week in and week out‚ sometimes as a player you ask yourself ‘when will I get a breather’.

Seema is aware that it will take an extraordinary winning streak in the last 10 matches and other results in the relegation scrap to go their way if Leopards are to survive the axe.

“There are still some guys that need to recover from their knocks.