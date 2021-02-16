Sundowns and Stellies escape PSL punishment on Anele Ngconcga honour issue

Mamelodi Sundowns and Stellenbosch escaped punishment on Monday after they were found not guilty by the Premier Soccer League's (PSL) Disciplinary Committee (DC) on charges of interrupting a match when they honoured defender Anele Ngconcga last year.

The Brazilians and Stellenbosch were hauled before the DC to explain the circumstances that lead to their players participating in what was a widely applauded gesture at the time.